Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Department of Defense policy for Global Health Engagement (GHE) activities prioritizes interoperability and sustainability within security cooperation, yet these elements, along with monitoring and evaluation, are not well reported.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In this case study reviewing 1 year after the implementation of a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) program in Ghana, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has conducted five independent TCCC Medical Provider Tier courses and four All Service Member Tier courses. They have certified 240 students, 21 instructors, and appointed 2 affiliate faculty members with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT). Ghana is one of the only four active NAEMT-certified TCCC training sites in Africa. The principles that allowed for this achievement could serve as a 'best practice' model for GHE.



RESULTS: Principally, the GAF took ownership of the program from the onset. The program also had an extensive preparatory phase 0 before initiating phase 1 on the ground training, which included establishing leadership and a medical modeling and simulation center pre-engagement. The triple partnership achieved between the U.S. DoD's African Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership, the GAF, and the NAEMT, a civilian certifying organization, allowed the sustainment of the TCCC program. African Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership also built on experience from other programs to develop a multifaceted model. Persisting challenges to the current program and future GHEs include continued funding and equipment, the associated issues with rapid expansion, and monitoring and evaluation, which all pose barriers to continued sustainment.



CONCLUSION: The year sustainment of the GAF TCCC training program provides hope as a model for future DoD GHEs to attain sustainable development and points to the possibility of long-term programs with meaningful outcomes.

Language: en