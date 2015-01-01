Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Acute acoustic trauma (AAT) is characterized by cochlea-vestibular signs following intense noise exposure, often caused by impulse noise. French military faces a high risk of AAT because of the use of weapons with peak sound levels exceeding 150 dB. Hearing loss (HL) resulting from AAT can have a significant impact on quality of life and operational capacity. The aim of this study was to assess the prevalence of long-term hearing impairment after AAT.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study involved a retrospective review of computer-based patient records from four military medical centers in Northeast France between January 2016 and December 2021. The inclusion criteria required the presence of cochlea-vestibular signs following impulse acoustic exposure and the absence of other causes. Sociodemographic and clinical data were collected, including audiometric data before and after exposure. The primary end point was the presence of a threshold elevation greater than 10 dB between reference and late audiograms.



RESULTS: A total of 419 patients were included in the analysis, with a majority of males (n = 419; 84.7%) and a mean age of 23.6 yrs. The most common causative agent was the 5.56-mm assault rifle (n = 327; 78.0%). Tinnitus was the most frequent symptom (n = 366; 87.4%), followed by hypoacusis (n = 147; 35.1%) and earache (n = 89; 21.2%). The initial audiograms showed no HL in 31.0% of cases, while the mean deficit across all frequencies was 15.4 dB. All patients received corticosteroid therapy, with a mean duration of 6.0 d. Late audiograms conducted at an average interval of 448.0 d after AAT revealed a prevalence of long-term HL exceeding 20%. Higher doses of corticosteroid therapy (>1 mg/kg) were associated with a reduced frequency of long-term HL.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights the prevalence of long-term hearing impairment after AAT in the French military. The findings emphasize the importance of preventive measures, including proper use of hearing protection devices, and the need for timely diagnosis and treatment. Further research is warranted to explore gender susceptibility to AAT and evaluate the impact of different weapons on AAT characteristics. The study also underscores the potential benefits of higher doses of corticosteroid therapy in reducing the risk of long-term hearing impairment. Overall, the findings contribute to a better understanding of AAT and can inform strategies for its prevention and management in military settings.

Language: en