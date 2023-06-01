SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Blackwell LS, Grell R. Pediatr. Neurol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pediatrneurol.2023.06.019

PMID

37652817

Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a serious public health concern impacting millions of children and adolescents each year. Experiencing a brain injury during key critical periods of brain development can affect the normal formation of brain networks that are responsible for a range of complex neurocognitive outcomes. In addition, there are multiple pre- and postinjury factors that influence the trajectory of recovery and outcomes. In this review, we will focus on the current state of the literature within pediatric TBI; systematically review the available research on developmental aspects of TBI in children, focusing on the pathophysiology of the injury and its impact on the developing brain; and highlight knowledge gaps for further exploration.


Language: en

Keywords

Pediatric; Outcomes; Management; Traumatic brain injury; Developmental; Neurocognitive; Neuroplasticity

