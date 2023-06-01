Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a serious public health concern impacting millions of children and adolescents each year. Experiencing a brain injury during key critical periods of brain development can affect the normal formation of brain networks that are responsible for a range of complex neurocognitive outcomes. In addition, there are multiple pre- and postinjury factors that influence the trajectory of recovery and outcomes. In this review, we will focus on the current state of the literature within pediatric TBI; systematically review the available research on developmental aspects of TBI in children, focusing on the pathophysiology of the injury and its impact on the developing brain; and highlight knowledge gaps for further exploration.

