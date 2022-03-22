Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Reactive balance training (RBT) is an emerging approach to reducing falls risk in people with balance impairments. The purpose of this study was to determine the effect of RBT on falls in daily life among individuals at increased risk of falls and to document associated adverse events.



METHODS: Databases searched were Ovid MEDLINE (1946 to March 2022), Embase Classic and Embase (1947 to March 2022), Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (2014 to March 2022), and Physiotherapy Evidence Database (PEDro; searched on 22 March 2022). Randomized controlled trials of RBT were included. The literature search was limited to the English language. Records were screened by 2 investigators separately. Outcome measures were number of participants who reported falls after training, number of falls reported after training, and the nature, frequency, and severity of adverse events. Authors of included studies were contacted to obtain additional information.



RESULTS: Twenty-nine trials were included, of which 17 reported falls and 21 monitored adverse events. Participants assigned to RBT groups were less likely to fall compared with control groups (fall risk ratio = 0.76; 95% CI = 0.63-0.92; I2 = 32%) and reported fewer falls than control groups (rate ratio = 0.61; 95% CI = 0.45-0.83; I2 = 81%). Prevalence of adverse events was higher in RBT (29%) compared with control groups (20%).



CONCLUSION: RBT reduced the likelihood of falls in daily life for older adults and people with balance impairments. More adverse events were reported in RBT than control groups. IMPACT: Balance training that evokes balance reactions can reduce falls among people at increased risk of falls. Older adults and individuals with balance problems were less likely to fall in daily life after participating in RBT compared with traditional balance training. LAY SUMMARY: If you are an older adult and/or have balance problems, your physical therapist may prescribe reactive balance training rather than traditional balance training in order to reduce your likelihood of falling in daily life.

