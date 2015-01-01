Abstract

BACKGROUND: Transient neuronal dysfunction may occur in most brain regions with heatstroke (HS). This study aimed to explore the prognostic significance of initial Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) scores in HS.



METHODS: Retrospective data regarding HS were obtained from six hospitals. The primary outcome was neurological sequelae at discharge. Secondary outcomes included acute respiratory failure (ARF) and intensive care unit (ICU) admission. Logistic regression models and random forest imputation were used to assess the independent association between GCS score and outcomes. Interaction and stratified analyses of body temperature (BT) at 0.5 hours were also conducted. Receiver operating characteristic curves and decision curve analysis were used to estimate prognostic values.



RESULTS: Of 206 patients, 44 (21.36%) had neurological sequelae at discharge. The mean ± standard deviation initial GCS score was 8.17 ± 4.05. After adjustment for confounders, GCS, as a continuous variable, was significantly related to neurological sequelae at discharge [odds ratio (OR): 0.65; 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.50-0.85; P = 0.002], ARF (OR: 0.76; 95% CI: 0.66-0.87; P = 0.001), and ICU admission (OR: 0.68; 95% CI: 0.53-0.87; P = 0.003). These relationships were consistent in the random forest imputation cohort. The OR between GCS and neurological sequelae at discharge was much lower (P = 0.048) in participants with BT at 0.5 hours ≤39°C than in those with BT at 0.5 hours >39°C. The GCS and National Early Warning Score (NEWS) had similar prognostic ability for all outcomes, whereas the net benefits were greater with the GCS compared with the NEWS.



CONCLUSIONS: Initial GCS score was an independent prognostic factor for neurological sequelae at discharge in HS. Rapid cooling played a positive role in this relationship. Key messages What is already known on this topic Brain damage caused by heatstroke (HS) can be transient or result in irreversible injury. Early recognition of those at risk of death or developing neurological complications is very important for improving the outcomes of HS. What this study adds Initial Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score was an independent prognostic factor for neurological sequelae at discharge, acute respiratory failure, and intensive care unit (ICU) admission in HS. Rapid cooling played a positive role in this relationship. How this study might affect research, practice, or policy The GCS upon emergency department admission can be a useful predictor of prognosis in patients with HS.

