Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Experiencing traumatic events places children and adolescents at risk for developing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), often leading to adverse mental health consequences. Although well-validated measures of PTSD are available, very brief screening tools are needed to assess PTSD when resources are limited. This study was conducted to develop and validate the four-item University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) PTSD Reaction Index for DSM-5-Very Brief Form (RI-5-VBF) to be used in settings requiring rapid and efficient screening.



METHOD: Item response theory (IRT) models were used to derive RI-5-VBF scores from the UCLA PTSD Reaction Index for DSM-5 and assess its internal consistency using a sample of 1,785 youth (M(age) = 12.32 years, SD = 2.78) seeking support at an academic medical center clinic or bereavement center. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analyses and diagnostic efficiency statistics were used to assess discriminant groups validity and screening utility of the RI-5-VBF scores. Differential item functioning (DIF) analyses were used to examine possible bias across age, gender, race, ethnicity, and clinical setting versus bereavement center setting.



RESULTS: IRT models identified four items with the highest discrimination within each PTSD subscale. The RI-5-VBF scores exhibited acceptable internal consistency (α =.74). ROC analyses indicated that an RI-5-VBF score of 9 maximized sensitivity and specificity. DIF analyses did not find evidence of bias across age, gender, race, ethnicity, or clinical versus bereavement center settings.



CONCLUSION: These findings provide support for the reliability and validity of the RI-5-VBF.



FINDINGS highlight the utility of the RI-5-VBF as a brief screening measure for PTSD in children and adolescents. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en