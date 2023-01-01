Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Childhood trauma has been identified as a risk factor for self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (STBs), but the roles of different types of childhood trauma have not been clarified. The current study aimed to explore the association between different childhood trauma experiences and STB profiles.



METHOD: The current study utilized data from a cross-sectional survey of 89,281 Chinese university and college students (M(age) = 19.6). Participants were classified into one of six STBs groups, including individuals who are not suicidal or having nonsuicidal self-injury (NS) behavior, individuals with suicidal ideation (SI), individuals with nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior, individuals with suicide attempt (SA), individuals with both NSSI and SI (NSSI + SI) and individuals with both NSSI and SA (NSSI + SA). Several multinomial logistic regressions were performed.



RESULTS: The individuals reporting more emotional abuse experiences are significantly more likely to report higher-risk STB profiles (OR =1.06-1.64). Emotional neglect is also a significant factor predicting higher STB risk compared to NS and SI groups (OR = 1.02-1.08). Mixed findings were found for physical neglect and sexual abuse, as they show different directions of risk-predicting effects in different STB groups. Physical abuse did not significantly predict STBs.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results indicate that exposure to childhood emotional abuse increase the risk for all types of STBs, which calls for special attention in future suicide prevention and intervention programs. Our findings further imply possible roles for different subtypes of traumatic experiences to trigger different SBTs, which warrant future exploration. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en