Abstract

Suicides are often related to depression. General medical practices (GMPs) should play a role in screening depression. We aimed to test the screening algorithm of Rihmer and Torzsa for depression and suicide and determine the prevalence and number of patients in the nationwide representative Hungarostudy 2002 population, and to estimate the corresponding extra health care need in an average GMP and in the Hungarian population in addition to patients who are already cared for by specialized care. The short version of the Beck Hopelessness Scale (BHS) and the Hungarian version of the short form of the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI-9) were used to screen for suicide risk and depression. The prevalence of suicidal thoughts and depression was determined and findings were extrapolated to an average GMP of 1,600 adults and to the population over 25 years of age. This screening would generate a considerable extra psychiatric care to organize and implement in an average GMP and throughout the country. Our findings show that with easily administered screening instruments a significant number of patients likely to have depression can be identified at the primary care level, arguing for the establishment of the extra psychiatric care capacity in Hungary.

