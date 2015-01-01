Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic on youth suicidal behaviors.



METHOD: This study examined two national surveys of high school students, the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) and the 2021 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES).



RESULTS: The YRBS 2019 had 13,677 entries: 18.6% (17.5-19.8) (weighted percentage and 95% confidence intervals [CIs]) of youth had suicidal ideation (SI) and 8.9% (7.9-10.0) had at least one suicide attempt (SA). The ABES 2021 had 7705 entries: 19.9% (18.0-22.0) of youth had SI and 9.0% (7.7-10.5) had SA. In ABES 2021, both the percentage of youth with SI or SA was highest at age 14, at 21.8% (16.9-27.8) and 10.0% (6.6-14.8), respectively. The top factors associated with both SI and SA were parental abuse, sexual violence, illicit drug use, misuse of prescription pain medicine, and being bullied electronically. Screen time ≥3 h per day (not including schoolwork) was associated with a lower risk of SA (odds ratio [OR] 0.553, 95% CI: 0.382-0.799), but not SI (OR 1.011, 0.760-1.344).



CONCLUSIONS: Earlier onset of adolescent suicidality, at age 14, was noted during the pandemic. The association of higher non-school work-related screen time with lower SA is unexpected and warrants validation.

Language: en