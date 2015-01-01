Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is a significant health burden among military service members. Although mTBI was once considered relatively benign compared to more severe TBIs, a growing body of evidence has demonstrated the devastating neurological consequences of mTBI, including chronic post-concussion symptoms and deficits in cognition, memory, sleep, vision, and hearing. The discovery of reliable biomarkers for mTBI has been challenging due to under-reporting and heterogeneity of military-related mTBI, unpredictability of pathological changes, and delay of post-injury clinical evaluations. Moreover, compared to more severe TBI, mTBI is especially difficult to diagnose due to the lack of overt clinical neuroimaging findings. Yet, advanced neuroimaging techniques using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) hold promise in detecting microstructural aberrations following mTBI. Using different pulse sequences, MRI enables the evaluation of different tissue characteristics without risks associated with ionizing radiation inherent to other imaging modalities, such as X-ray-based studies or computerized tomography (CT). Accordingly, considering the high morbidity of mTBI in military populations, debilitating post-injury symptoms, and lack of robust neuroimaging biomarkers, this review (1) summarizes the nature and mechanisms of mTBI in military settings, (2) describes clinical characteristics of military-related mTBI and associated comorbidities, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), (3) highlights advanced neuroimaging techniques used to study mTBI and the molecular mechanisms that can be inferred, and (4) discusses emerging frontiers in advanced neuroimaging for mTBI. We encourage multi-modal approaches combining neuropsychiatric, blood-based, and genetic data as well as the discovery and employment of new imaging techniques with big data analytics that enable accurate detection of post-injury pathologic aberrations related to tissue microstructure, glymphatic function, and neurodegeneration. Ultimately, this review provides a foundational overview of military-related mTBI and advanced neuroimaging techniques that merit further study for mTBI diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment monitoring.

