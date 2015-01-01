Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence during childbirth indirectly contributes to maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality. It also causes intrapartum health consequences such as prolonged labor, postpartum hemorrhage, and postpartum psychological problems, including postpartum depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other negative feelings that lead to a decreased desire for facility delivery and increase the events of home deliveries which reduce the quality of life. In Tanzania, several efforts have been made to promote respectful maternity care. However, violence during childbirth continues to create a critical barrier for facility-based delivery and is in need of considerable attention throughout the health system.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to assess types of intrapartum violence and its determinants among postnatal women in the Dodoma Region, Tanzania.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional study using a questionnaire to interview postnatal women at the exit point after being discharged from the health facility to assess intrapartum violence and its determinants.



METHODS: This study was conducted in Dodoma Region involving 307 postnatal women from April to June 2022. A simple random method was used to select respondents. The Chi-square and Fisher's exact tests were used to assess the association between the categorical variables. The predictors of intrapartum violence were determined using binary logistic regression analysis. Statistical analysis was performed using Statistical Package for Social Science version 25.0. P < 0.05 was considered to be significant.



RESULTS: Overall, 307 postnatal women participated in the study. Among them, 158 (51.5%) postnatal women experienced at least one form of intrapartum violence. The most common forms of intrapartum violence included breach of confidentiality 205 (66.8%), undignified care/verbal abuse 178 (58%), physical abuse 139 (45.3%), and denial or neglected care by midwives 113 (36.8%). Husband employment, urban residence, and being referred from primary hospitals were significant determinants associated with intrapartum violence (adjusted odds ratio = 0.233, 95% confidence interval = 0.057-0.952, p = 0.043, adjusted odds ratio = 2.67, 95% confidence interval = 1.13-10.93, p = 0.026 and adjusted odds ratio = 3.673, 95% confidence interval = 1.131-11.934, p = 0.030, respectively).



CONCLUSION: Violence during childbirth was highly prevalent in this study. Understanding the prevalence and types of intrapartum violence is important in order to promote changes in all levels of the health system. This study reveals the need for key interventions to effect change at many levels; including an interventional study to educate women and birth partners on client rights, and strengthening the health system to meet the needs of women during labor and childbirth. Policies and systems that support respectful maternity care are urgently needed in this setting, including universal training of health professionals in respectful maternity care.

