Abstract

As one of the world's most strategically important waterways, the Straits of Malacca has been in the spotlight of international concern over increasing piracy and armed robbery at sea. Stakeholder responses and strategies have made the situation even more desperate as littoral states, particularly Indonesia and Malaysia, do not consider piracy a priority security issue. In contrast, user states, shipping companies, and cargo owners are more willing to take action to promote safe navigation in the Straits of Malacca. A pioneer multilateral collaboration initiative－the RMSI－failed but provided important lessons for the subsequent collaboration －ReCAAP. This study examines the lessons learned from the RMSI and how ReCAAP has used them to achieve its goals. One of the most highlighted features of ReCAAP is its inclusiveness, which could be a good starting point for future multilateral cooperation in combating piracy and armed robbery at sea in the Asia-Pacific region.

