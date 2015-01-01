|
Pouladi S, Hasanshahi MM, Rabiei M, Baghery N. Research in Cognitive and Behavioral Sciences 2022; 12(1): 141-164.
(Copyright © 2022)
This study aimed to investigate the effect of Unified Transdiagnostic treatment on improving internalizing behavioral problems, emotional regulation, and empathy in children with anxiety disorders. The present study was a single case pilot design of multiple baseline designs with different subjects that were performed on three patients (8,9,10 years) in 15 sessions with two follow-up periods of 2 months. Data were analyzed using visual drawing methods, stable change index, and recovery percentage. The instruments used included a Child Behavioral Checklist (parent form), an Emotion Regulation Checklist, and Griffith Empathy Measure. The results of Unified Transdiagnostic treatment showed that all three children with anxiety disorders, during treatment and after treatment, showed a significant reduction in child behavioral scores, emotion regulation, and empathy, and therapeutic achievements were maintained during the two 2-month periods. The results showed the effectiveness of Unified Transdiagnostic treatment in the scores of subscales of internalizing behavioral problems in the child's behavioral list, emotion regulation subscales, and empathy subscales in children with anxiety disorders.IntroductionOne of the most common internalizing disorders of childhood and adolescence is anxiety disorders, which are associated with excessive fear, anxiety, and behavioral abnormalities (Creswel, Waite, & Hudson, 2020). According to epidemiological studies, one out of every 10 people suffers from one of the anxiety disorders before the age of 16 (Ghandour et al, 2019). Due to the high prevalence, traumatic nature, and meaning of this category of disorders, finding innovative approaches in description, etiology, treatment, and prevention strategies are one of the main lines of research in this field, and the Unified Transdiagnostic approach is one of the newest methods.The Unified Transdiagnostic approach focuses on the significant overlap in the phenomenology of emotional disorders, etiology or common vulnerability factors in their formation, and the generalization of the therapeutic outcome of one disorder to other disorders (Sauer-Zavala, 2017). Accordingly, the identification of common pathological processes among these disorders has been able to lead to both the explanation of their nature and the development of efficient meta-diagnostic protocols for the treatment of these disorders. One of the most important Transdiagnostic variables of internalizing and externalized childhood disorders is emotional dysregulation and empathy ability. Psychiatrists believe that emotional dysregulation is one of the common vulnerability factors in the formation of many mental disorders, including anxiety disorders. Researchers believe that children with anxiety disorders cannot regulate their emotions well (Melero et al, 2020) and have difficulty with empathy (Battagliese et al, 2015). Various methods have been used to treat the psychological injuries of children suffering from anxiety disorders. One of the newest treatments is the integrated protocol for emotional disorders in children and adolescents. In Unified Transdiagnostic treatment, these common factors as well as emotions and maladaptive strategies of emotion regulation are emphasized, and emotional experience and response to emotions are the main basis of this approach (Barlow et al, 2011). Caiado et al. (2022), in the study of the efficacy of Unified Transdiagnostic treatment for Portuguese children, reported a significant reduction in children's anxiety and/or depression symptoms and the continuation of the therapeutic effect after 3 months of follow-up. Many other studies also reported that transdiagnostic integrated treatment is effective in improving the symptoms of anxiety disorders, adjusting emotion regulation strategies and empathy in children (Kennedy et al., 2020; Løvaas et al, 2020; Fujisato et al, 2021).According to the above, this study examines whether Unified Transdiagnostic therapy affects improving internalized behavior problems, emotion regulation, and empathy in children with anxiety disorders. Research methodThe present study was a single-case experimental design of the multiple baseline design type with different subjects and continuous measurement. The statistical population of the present study was all children aged 8 to 10 years who, within the scope of the research, referred to psychiatrists and psychologists' offices in Shahrekord to receive therapeutic interventions. Among them, three children who had received a definitive diagnosis of anxiety disorders based on DSM5 multidimensional evaluations, diagnosis of psychiatrist, psychologist, and parent form of child behavior list, were selected and entered treatment by purposeful sampling method. Subjects were evaluated at the baseline, treatment, post-treatment, and two follow-up periods (2 months) using the child behavior inventory (parent form), Emotion Regulation Checklist, and Griffith Empathy Measure.
