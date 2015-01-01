Abstract

Introduction: Resilience is not something that is only good to have but a necessity. That is why investing in resilience is said to be an opportunity. Increasing resilience and facilitating recovery of damaged social structures and behaviors are the inherent missions of social resilience. If we consider resilience as synonymous with flexibility, the society or organization that has it has a constant power in the face of change and adaptation to its new needs. The family also provides stability and coordination and growth of family members by creating a stable and supportive environment. It reinforces social behaviors that are resistant to the negative effects of crisis or stress. In contrast, a poorly functioning family environment leads to anxiety, depression or general anxiety, and inability to cope with trauma or other challenges. Heads of households in Ramhormoz are also vulnerable to the issue of generation gap due to the speed of lifestyle changes, especially with the outbreak of Covid 19 virus. To deal with their problems, their resilience must be identified and scrutinized. Moreover, payment solutions must be provided since they can improve the resilience of heads of households and thus make it easier for them to deal with issues and tensions. In this regard, in this study, we examined some of the factors affecting social resilience of household heads in Ramhormoz City.



Material & Methods: This research was conducted through a survey method in Ramhormoz City in 2021. The data collection tool was a questionnaire. The statistical population of the study included the heads of households in Ramhormoz. According to the last census in 2016, its population was equal to about 127.20 households. Based on Cochran's formula and multi-stage cluster sampling method, 384 households were selected as the sample size. In the present study, social resilience as the dependent variable with the 5 dimensions of connection and caring, resources, transformative potential, disaster management, and information and communication and the 3 variables of cultural capital, hope for the future, and perceived social support as the independent variables were examined. Pearson's correlation coefficient test was used to examine the significance of the relationship between the dependent and independent variables.



DISCUSSION of Results & ConclusionIn this study, social resilience of the heads of households in Ramhormoz City and some sociological factors affecting it were investigated. The results demonstrated that the average social resilience of the household heads was 87.36. It also showed an upward average trend on the scales under study. The dimension of connection and care had a higher average value. The correlation results also showed that social resilience had a significant relationship with the variables of cultural capital, perceived social support, and hope for the future. The findings of the path analysis showed that the direct and indirect effects of the entire structures of social support and cultural capital on the research were significant. By comparing the beta coefficients, it could be said that the total effect of the structure of cultural capital (0.39) was greater compared to those of the other variables included in the model, i.e., hope for the future and social support. In total, the mentioned variables were able to explain 0.20 changes in the variable of social resilience.

Language: en