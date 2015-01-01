Abstract

Introduction Prostitution means any sexual activities for money. Prostitutes may be male, female, or bisexual. The boundaries of sex work are vague. Sex work can be considered to range from erotic shows without a relationship with a client to unprotected and risky sex activities with many clients. Prostitutes all over the world are classified and categorized in different ways based on their different characteristics. This classification helps to better understand the status of prostitutes in societies. The classified description and knowledge provides the basis for explaining the phenomenon and then predicting its future developments and controlling. This research sought to answer the question of what the patterns of prostitution in Mashhad City were. Materials & Methods This research was carried out with the aim of discovering, identifying, and accurately describing the patterns of prostitution in Mashhad. It was done with a qualitative method through Weber's ideal sample approach to typology and typification of prostitution. For this purpose, in-depth interviews were conducted with prostitutes to analyze their lives. Through the similarities and differences of some components, we tried to show the different types of prostitution. The studied population included all the prostitutes of Mashhad City. Based on the principles governing the sampling method in a qualitative research, a number of them were selected and interviewed in a purposeful way with the greatest difference. The interview process continued until theoretical saturation was reached and finally 27 people were interviewed. The interviews were conducted in the welfare quarantine centers and health centers during 2020-2021. The interviews were conducted in a separate room without the presence of any officials or cameras and away from the crowd. Each interview took 2 to 4 hours. The interviews started with the participants' narratives of their childhoods and families and continued until reaching the stage of becoming a prostitute. Several key questions were asked to identify the different types to satisfy the purpose of the study. The participants' ages were between 14 and 49 years. Most of them had a diploma or were at lower educational levels and only two of them had bachelor's and master's degrees. Almost half of them were addicted to drugs. Most of the participants were divorced, but nearly a quarter of them were single.



DISCUSSION of results & conclusionIn this research, in-depth interviews were conducted with 27 female prostitutes. During the interview process, attention was paid to some aspects of prostitution, such as the existence of financial and personal securities, stability of relationships with clients, number of clients, having a sense of pleasure during sex, having an emotional relationship, using contraceptives, performing tests regularly, having a sense of job satisfaction, having the right to choose clients, beauty practices, and ability to choose the desired type of sex.Previous investigations performed in various studies have referred to prostitution as a general concept and no attention has been paid to the various models that exist in this profession. According to the knowledge gained in this field, identification of the typology of prostitutes can better clarify the phenomenon due to the existence of different influential factors ways of continuation in each pattern of prostitution. Finally, based on these variables, there were 9 models of displaced, hangout, street, concubine, aunt-dependent, independent, single, network, and sugar prostitutions. Hangout, street independent, and aunt-dependent prostitutions have been the common models previously identified in previous studies. However, today, we can see newer models of prostitution called homeless, concubine, single, and sugar prostitutions, which are not mentioned in domestic research.

Language: en