Abstract

BACKGROUND: The role of vitamin D in reducing the risk of falls in older adults has not been clearly demonstrated. This study examined the effectiveness of vitamin D supplementation in reducing the risk of falls in older adults.



METHODS: Four databases (Cochrane Library, Embase, PubMed, and CINAHL) were searched without language restrictions or time limitations. These articles were comprehensively screened using EndNote version 20.1 software. A manual search of the reference lists of the identified studies was also performed. The analysis was performed according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. The pooled evidence was analyzed using Review Manager software version 5.4.



RESULTS: Seventeen studies met inclusion criteria among 550 potentially relevant studies. The pooled analysis of 38,598 older adults showed that vitamin D supplementation decreased the odds of having at least one fall by 1% (odds ratio [OR] = 1.01, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.92-1.11, p = 0.86); however, the difference was not statistically significant. Of eight studies with 19,946 older adults, the pooled analysis showed a 12% (OR = 1.12; 95% CI: 0.97-1.29, p = 0.11) decrease in the odds of having at least one fracture among older adults; however, the difference was also not statistically significant. Pooled subgroup analysis showed that neither low (<2000 IU/day) nor high (≥2000 - 4000 IU/day) doses of vitamin D supplementation had any significant effect on the incidence of falls and fractures.



CONCLUSIONS: Vitamin D supplementation had no beneficial effect in reducing fall and fracture incidence among older adults.

Language: en