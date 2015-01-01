Abstract

AIMS: To assess whether there is a change in the prevalence of depression and suicidal ideation after the strict lockdown measures due to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain, and to assess which are the factors associated with the incidence of a depressive episode or suicidal ideation during the lockdown.



METHODS: Data from a longitudinal adult population-based cohort from Madrid and Barcelona were analysed (n = 1103). Face-to-face home-based (pre-pandemic) and telephone interviews were performed. Depression and suicidal ideation were assessed through an adaptation of the Composite International Diagnostic Interview (CIDI 3.0). Population prevalence estimates and multivariable logistic regressions were computed.



RESULTS: Prevalence rates of depression changed significantly from before to after the COVID-19 outbreak (from 3.06% to 12.00%; p = 0.01) and per sex and age groups. Individuals reporting COVID-19 concerns (odds ratio [OR] = 3.11; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.45-6.69) and those feeling loneliness (OR = 1.99; 95% CI = 1.52-2.61) during the lockdown were at increased risk of developing depression during the confinement. Resilience showed a protective effect against the risk of depression (OR = 0.57; 95% CI = 0.39-0.83), while individuals perceiving social support during the confinement were at lower risk of developing suicidal thoughts (OR = 0.21; 95% CI = 0.09-0.46). Greater disability during the lockdown was also associated with the risk of suicidal ideation (OR = 2.77; 95% CI = 1.53-5.03).



CONCLUSIONS: Continuous reinforcement of mental health preventive and intervening measures is of global importance, particularly among vulnerable groups who are experiencing the most distress. Future research should strive to evaluate the long-term effects of the COVID-19 crisis on mental health.

Language: en