Abstract

Depression and anxiety are two prevalent mental health disorders that have a significant impact on individuals' lives and society (Brenes, 2007; Malone and Wachholtz, 2018). These conditions can occur independently or co-occur, leading to a complex and challenging clinical picture (Chen, 2022; Lei et al., 2022; Battaglia et al., 2023b; Di Gregorio and Battaglia, 2023). To shed light on the underlying mechanisms and potential treatment targets for these disorders, cognitive neuroscience offers valuable insights (Ravache et al., 2023). The Research Topic, "Towards a mechanistic understanding of depression, anxiety, and their comorbidity: perspectives from cognitive neuroscience," delves into exploring the common background and current challenges related to depression, anxiety, and their comorbidity from a cognitive neuroscience perspective (Garofalo et al., 2017, 2019; Borgomaneri et al., 2023; Turrini et al., 2023).1 This Research Topic aims to comprehensively explore the distinct and shared mechanisms involved in depression and anxiety to identify potential therapeutic targets and personalized clinical approaches (Battaglia et al., 2023a; Battaglia M. R. et al., 2023). Understanding the cognitive neuroscience aspects of these disorders is essential for preventive measures and early interventions, reducing their impact on individuals and society (Wojtalik et al., 2018). The articles delve into emotional processing, shedding light on areas such as flexible regulation of emotional expression, vicarious fear-learning, and reactive action inhibition. Integration of insights from attachment theory and cognitive neuroscience is highlighted to enhance understanding of the comorbidity between depression and anxiety. The relationship between interoceptive fearfulness and comorbid anxiety and depression is another significant focus. Furthermore, the role of gene-stressor interactions in emotional processing and their connection to depression is thoroughly explored.

