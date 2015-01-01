|
Lim B, Lahar CJ, Dang HM, Weiss B. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1238945.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37655194
INTRODUCTION: Traffic accidents are a leading cause of death globally, with substantial economic impact particularly in low-and-middle-income countries (LMIC). Adolescents are at particular risk, partly due to their tendency to engage in risky driving. However, most research designed to identify potential causes of risky adolescent driving has been conducted in Western, high-income countries, which often have substantial cultural differences from LMIC that potentially influence risky adolescent driving.
Language: en
adolescents; risk perception; Cambodia; perceptions of peers’ driving; risky driving; social norms