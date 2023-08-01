Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is growing evidence that sexual minorities including lesbian, gay, bisexual and questioning individuals (LGBQ) have significantly higher rates of childhood maltreatment than heterosexuals. However, few studies focused on the association between different type of childhood maltreatment and depression in LGBQs.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study by random sampling was conducted among the undergraduates in mainland of China. A total of 1920 undergraduates from different majors and colleges completed self-report questionnaires to record depression, childhood maltreatment, sexual orientation and other related information. The associations were examined via a set of logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: Compared to the participants who had never experienced childhood maltreatment, the participants who reported emotional abuse (p < 0.001) and sexual abuse (p < 0.05) had higher odds of depression. The LGBQs have higher risk of being the victims of childhood maltreatment. The prevalence of depression was much higher in the LGBQ than that in the heterosexuals (33.9 % vs 16.1 %, χ2 = 43.627, p < 0.001). Compared to heterosexual adolescents, LGBQs had significantly higher odds of depression (p < 0.001). LIMITATIONS: Cross-sectional design, self-reported information, and unable to examine underlying protective factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Emotional abuse, emotional neglect and sexual abuse have stronger association with LGBQ than other kind of childhood maltreatment. Emotional abuse and sexual abuse have stronger association with depression. Sexual abuse has stronger association with depression in LGBQs than heterosexuals. More attention to the mental health should be paid especially in LGBQs to reduce the risk of depression.

