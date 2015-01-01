Abstract

African American (AA) men in the rural South may be at high risk for experiencing adverse health outcomes from substance use (SU). We conducted a scoping review to explore the research on SU among rural AA men in the rural South of the United States (US). Ten articles addressed the following thematic areas pertaining to SU: factors associated with SU (n = 6), associations between substance use and health outcomes (n = 2), and the influence of impulsivity on SU (n = 2). Additional research on SU among AA men in the rural South is needed, particularly pertaining to treatment-related considerations.

Language: en