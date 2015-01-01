Abstract

This study investigates the pattern of hand injuries presenting to a UK regional tertiary centre. All referrals to our Hand Surgery Unit in 2019 were reviewed. Subgroup analyses of sex, deprivation, occupational injuries and assault cases were carried out. Over the study period, 4216 cases were referred. Most were male (70%), with a median age of 36 years and from a deprived area (75.2%). Soft tissue injury was documented in 53.6% and bone injury (fracture/dislocation) in 52.4%. Surgical management was required in 2214 (52.5%) cases. Work-related injuries accounted for 16.7% of cases and were more likely to require surgery. Assault-related injuries accounted for 8% of cases, with a male preponderance. Our findings can help facilitate service provision and guide regional and national prevention policies.Level of evidence: III.

