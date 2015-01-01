|
Sloot LH, Baker LM, Bae J, Porciuncula F, Clément BF, Siviy C, Nuckols RW, Baker T, Sloutsky R, Choe DK, O'Donnell K, Ellis TD, Awad LN, Walsh CJ. J. Neuroengineering Rehabil. 2023; 20(1): e113.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37658408
BACKGROUND: Soft robotic exosuits can provide partial dorsiflexor and plantarflexor support in parallel with paretic muscles to improve poststroke walking capacity. Previous results indicate that baseline walking ability may impact a user's ability to leverage the exosuit assistance, while the effects on continuous walking, walking stability, and muscle slacking have not been evaluated. Here we evaluated the effects of a portable ankle exosuit during continuous comfortable overground walking in 19 individuals with chronic hemiparesis. We also compared two speed-based subgroups (threshold: 0.93 m/s) to address poststroke heterogeneity.
Rehabilitation; Stroke; Walking speed; Exoskeleton; Ground clearance; Push-off; Soft exosuit