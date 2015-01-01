Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children suffer from orofacial injuries during sport activities in schools. School teacher's knowledge about managing emergency during orofacial injuries will help in treatment prognosis.



AIM: To assess and compare school teacher's knowledge about management of orofacial injuries at alkharj Saudi Arabia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Cross-sectional study was planned among school teacher working in various schools at alkharj. Questionnaire consisted of Demographic details such as age and year of experience and knowledge-related questions about management of orofacial injuries. Questionnaire was distributed and collected on the same day.



RESULTS: All participants were aware that sport activities results in injuries to head, orofacial structures, or teeth. 15.6% participants have undergone training. 84.4% of study participants have told they don't know to manage avulsed tooth. 92.8% of study participants are interested to get training on orofacial injury management.



CONCLUSION: Knowledge of school teachers about management of orofacial injury is insufficient. Teachers are primary level of contact in schools during sports injuries, measures should be taken to improve their knowledge about orofacial injuries.

