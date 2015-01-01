Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) are a common occurrence in the general population, and they are one of the most severe dental public health issues among children.



AIM: This cross-sectional study aims to assess the knowledge, attitude, and practices of school teachers in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, regarding dental trauma and its emergency management. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study included teachers of elementary and middle schools both male and female in Madinah. Each teacher received a study questionnaire and was briefed about the procedure of filling it. The questionnaire contained 17 questions which are related to the knowledge, attitude, and practices relating to TDIs.



RESULTS: A total of 294 teachers participated in the present study, which includes 163 males (55.4%) and 131 females (44.6%). When we asked the respondents if an avulsed tooth may be replanted, 49.7% answered in the positive and men show more awareness compared to women. When questioned regarding the storage media, 31.3% of participants said they will store the tooth in a cloth or tissue which was the wrong answer and 60.9% of males and 39.1% of females were unaware of appropriate storage media. A percentage of 68.4 of the teachers were not willing to replant a knocked-out tooth (tooth avulsion), 59.7% of these were males, and 40.3% were females. A percentage of 59.2 of participants consider that the dental trauma is an emergency situation, while 25.9% did not consider it as an emergency situation and 15% were not aware of the same.



CONCLUSION: The majority of the participants were not aware of dental trauma and its emergency management. Children indulge in contact sports and play at schools posing the risk for a significant amount of dental trauma. Affirmative action from teachers is critical for successful treatment outcomes.

