Citation
Norazman TA, Yusoff S, Mohd Niza Nizal H, Taib F. Malays. J. Med. Sci. 2023; 30(4): 175-192.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, School of Medical Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia)
DOI
PMID
37655138
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence has a significant impact on growing children. However, existing evidence is limited and often under reported. Consequently, the Child Exposure to Domestic Violence (CEDV) scale has been developed for global use. This study aims to provide a cross-cultural translation, adaptation and validation of the CEDV based on Malay language.
Language: en
Keywords
maltreatment; reliability; child abuse; validity; Child Exposure to Domestic Violence