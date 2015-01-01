Abstract

Suicide cases have increased drastically over the years, while the upsurge has inevitably spiked society's concerns. Suicidal behaviours such as suicidal ideation have received special attention from professionals due to the harmful and irreversible consequences of possible suicide attempts. There is increasing concern that a more complete understanding of suicidal ideation trends is necessary to achieve scientific insights into suicidal behaviours through future integrated advanced research efforts. Thus, this paper aims to observe research patterns through publication outputs and co-authorships among authors and affiliated countries, besides co-occurrences of author keywords from the Scopus database. Using 'suicidal ideation' as the keyword on Scopus, this bibliometric analysis explored the global pattern of suicidal ideation research published between 1960 and 2020 and retrieved 3,061 records. Seven out of 15 most productive universities from the world's top 100 best universities were found in the leading countries lists. The United States was found as dominating the research area with 80% of the publications. In conclusion, the study found that researchers have made significant progress in the research area of suicidal ideation over the years; however, the topic still warrants further analysis to understand suicidality from a broader perspective.

