Abstract

BACKGROUND: Paroxetine therapy has been used for treatment of patients with depression and Parkinson's disease (dPD) in many clinical studies, but, the effects of paroxetine in dPD patients are not completely understood. The aim of this study was to systematically evaluate the effects of paroxetine therapy on depressive symptom and motor function in the treatment of dPD, in order to confer a reference for clinical practice.



METHODS: Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of paroxetine for dPD published up to October, 2022 were retrieved. Standardised mean difference (SMD), odds ratio (OR), and 95% confidence interval (CI) were calculated and heterogeneity was measured with the I2 test. The outcomes of interest were as follows: the efficacy, Hamilton depression rating scale score, unified Parkinson's disease rating scale score, Hamilton anxiety rating scale score or adverse events.



RESULTS: Thirty-four RCTs with 2819 participants were included. Compared with control group, the pooled effects of paroxetine therapy on depression were (22 trials; OR 3.62, 95% CI 2.63 to 4.98, P < .00001) for antidepressant response (25 trials; SMD -2.14, 95% CI -2.73 to -1.56, P < .00001) for Hamilton depression rating scale score, the pooled effects of paroxetine therapy on motor function were (10 trials; OR 4.63, 95% CI 3.15 to 6.79, P < .00001) for anti-PD efficacy (18 trials; SMD -2.02, 95% CI -2.48 to -1.55, P < .00001) for total unified Parkinson's disease rating scale score. The Hamilton anxiety rating scale score showed significant decrease in the paroxetine treatment group compared to control group (10 trials; SMD -1.93, 95% CI -2.65 to -1.22, P < .00001). In addition, paroxetine therapy reduced the number of any adverse events obviously in dPD patients (twenty trials; OR 0.42, 95% CI 0.31 to 0.57, P < .00001).



CONCLUSIONS: Paroxetine therapy has clinical benefits for improvement of depressive symptom and motor function in dPD patients, moreover, it is of high drug safety. Further well-designed, multi-center RCTs needed to identify these findings.

