Abstract

There are controversies about the effects of alcohol intake shortly before injury on prognosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients. We investigated the association between alcohol intake and functional/survival outcomes in TBI patients, and whether this effect varied according to age and sex. This was a prospective international multicenter cohort study using the Pan-Asian trauma outcomes study registry in Asian-Pacific countries, conducted on adult patients with TBI who visited participating hospitals. The main exposure variable was alcohol intake before injury, and the main outcomes were poor functional recovery (modified Rankin Scale score, 4-6) and in-hospital mortality. Multivariable logistic regression analyses were conducted to estimate the effects of alcohol intake on study outcomes. Interaction analysis between alcohol intake and age/sex were also performed. Among the study population of 12,451, 3263 (26.2%) patients consumed alcohol before injury. In multivariable logistic regression analysis, alcohol intake was associated with lower odds for poor functional recovery [4.4% vs 6.6%, a odds ratio (95% confidence interval): 0.68 (0.56-0.83)] and in-hospital mortality (1.9% vs 3.1%, 0.64 [0.48-0.86]). The alcohol intake had interaction effects with sex for poor functional recovery: 0.59 (0.45-0.75) for male and 0.94 (0.60-1.49) for female (P for-interaction < .01), whereas there were no interaction between alcohol intake and age. In TBI patients, alcohol intake before injury was associated with lower odds of poor functional recovery and in-hospital mortality, and these effects were maintained in the male group in the interaction analyses.

