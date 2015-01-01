Abstract

Workplace bullying violence (BV), with psychological and physical impacts, is increasing globally. However, studies from Saudi Arabia investigating which specialties are most exposed, and linking them with other factors, such as sociodemographic conditions, are scarce. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of workplace BV over a 12-month period and determine the circumstances related to the event, consequences for the attacker, and targeted personnel among all healthcare providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This analytical cross-sectional study included all health providers registered with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties who worked for more than 1 year in the healthcare sector (governmental or private) in the KSA until May 2019. In total, 7398 healthcare workers were electively enrolled in the study; 51.3% were men, and 48.7% were women, with a mean age of 40 ± 8.62 years. They were mostly (60%) non-Saudi. Overall, 26.6% encountered BV. Those who worked in the private sector, in shifts, especially evening shifts, were significantly more exposed. Furthermore, pharmacists had the highest prevalence of workplace violence. The prevalence of BV is moderately high; however, it is a serious issue faced by healthcare workers, especially those working night shifts. Pharmacists were more likely to experience bullying. This demonstrates that more support, specific strategies, and policies are required to reduce the occurrence of workplace BV, protect healthcare providers, and prevent attacks. Underreporting these situations may give an incorrect indication of the magnitude of the problem; thus, more education and further studies in the KSA are needed.

Language: en