Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Combat-related traumatic injury (CRTI) adversely affects heart rate variability (HRV). The mediating effect of mental and physical health factors on the relationship between CRTI, its severity and HRV has not been previously studied and investigated.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional mediation analysis of the ArmeD SerVices TrAuma and RehabilitatioN OutComE (ADVANCE) prospective cohort study was performed. The sample consisted of injured and uninjured British male servicemen who were frequency-matched based on their age, rank, role-in-theater, and deployment to Afghanistan (2003-2014). CRTI and injury severity (the New Injury Severity Scores [NISS] [NISS < 25 and NISS ≥ 25]) were included as exposure variables. HRV was quantified using the root mean square of successive differences (RMSSD) obtained using pulse waveform analysis. Depression and anxiety mediators were quantified using the Patient Health Questionnaire and Generalized Anxiety Disorder, respectively. Body mass index and the 6-minute walk test (6MWT) represented physical health measures. Two mediation pathways between exposure and outcome variables were examined in comparison with the uninjured group using structural equation modeling.



RESULTS: Of 862 servicemen, 428 were injured and 434 were uninjured with the mean age at assessment of 33.9 ± 5.4 (range 23-59) years. Structural equation modeling revealed that depression, anxiety, and body mass index did not significantly mediate the relationship between injury/injury severity and RMSSD. However, the 6MWT significantly mediated the relationship between CRTI and RMSSD (27% mediation). The indirect effect of 6MWT on the relationship between injury severity (NISS ≥ 25 vs. uninjured) and RMSSD was -0.06 (95% CI: -0.12, -0.00, P < .05).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest that greater physical function may improve HRV following CRTI. Longitudinal studies are warranted to further validate these findings.

