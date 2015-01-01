Abstract

Physical and mental health problems had been identified as the negative outcomes of workplace violence (WPV) against medical staff. Considering the proven associations between physical and mental health and suicidal ideation, it is reasonable to assume that WPV may associate with suicidal ideation. However, few studies were conducted to explore the relationship between WPV and their suicidal ideation against medical staff. Based on a cross-sectional design, 3, 426 medical staff working in general hospitals were interviewed in Shandong Province, China. Socio-demographic characteristics, work-related factors, psychological variables, WPV, and suicidal ideation were evaluated. Propensity score matching (PSM) was performed to explore the association between WPV and suicidal ideation. The prevalence of suicidal ideation among medical staff was 9.1% (312/3426), and 52.2% (1788/3426) of medical staff reported the WPV experience. Before PSM, we found that the association between WPV and suicidal ideation was statistically significant (aOR = 1.606, p < 0.01). After PSM, there was a statistically significant correlation between WPV and suicidal ideation (aOR = 1.525, p < 0.01). This study supported the correlations between WPV against medical staff and their suicidal ideation. The results of PSM further implied that WPV might cause suicidal ideation among medical staff. Psychological health, especially for suicidal ideation, should be paid attention for medical staff with WPV experiences.

