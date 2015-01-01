Abstract

In Colombia, some educators coexist with varying and pervasive forms of violence, which in turn influence their teacher subjectivities. This pilot study discusses a) what it means to be a teacher and to teach amid violence in Colombia and b) conversation as a research method to explore such an issue. The conversations sustained with the teachers who participated in this study allowed for exploring the definition of docentes, the social perception of teaching, docentes and community involvement, and docentes and violence. Finally, I conclude that conversing and reflecting as teachers can help explore teachers' subjective experiences with contextual violence. In exploring that, we can contribute to developing trauma-sensitive pedagogies for teacher education.

Language: en