Abstract

Lockdown measures and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic have had a large impact on the mental health of college students. Sexual and gender minority (SGM) students are especially at risk for sexual violence and subsequent adverse mental health outcomes. This study aimed to juxtapose patterns of violence among college students before and during the pandemic, and explore the mental health consequences of it among minority groups. We used the 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 Healthy Minds Study datasets and applied adjusted, multivariable logistic regression to examine the associations between mental health (depression and anxiety) and its correlates. We further stratified the associations by pre- and during COVID-19 pandemic years (2018-2019 and 2020-2021). Of the estimated 217,552 college population, about 0.12% were transgender women, 0.21% were transgender men and 1.97% were gender-diverse individuals. The prevalence of depression and anxiety was significantly higher in 2020-2021 compared with 2018-2019. Further, gender minority identity, Hispanic-identified, sexual minority orientation and types of violence were associated with increased depressive symptoms during the pandemic. Similar results were found for anxiety symptoms. The present study helps to understand the sexual violence and heightened mental health risk experienced by SGM students.

Language: en