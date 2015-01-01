Abstract

This study identified characteristics in the notifications related to sexual violence (SV) against girls and boys registered in the Violence and Accidents Monitoring System (VIVA; SINAN/NET) of the city of João Pessoa, between 2017 and 2020. This was a documental, descriptive and cross-sectional study. A total of 255 notifications were analyzed. The data showed that the majority of the notified cases were related to pre-adolescents, of mixed race and female. Most of the notifications reported only one incident. The overall case shows that the abuse took place in the home, with a male abuser, being the victim's boyfriend. The time that elapsed between the incident and disclosing was longer in the cases of adolescents [t(253)=-2,75, p=.001]; and rapes were more observed against girls (χ2=12.305/df=4, p=.015). There was a tendency for repetition when the rape occurred in the home χ2(30)=178.74, (p<.001). The cases were referred to various protection agencies, however, there was no close collaboration and coordination between the notifying organizations.

