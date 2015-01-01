Abstract

[SafetyLit note: ECHR = European Court of Human Rights also known as the Strasbourg Court and ECtHR]



The article defines the concept of "violence". It is found that the most common form of violence relevant to any society is gender-based violence. It is determined that both women and men are subjected to this type of abuse, but women and girls are still the majority among the victims, as this phenomenon is deeply rooted in the inequality of women and men. Violence against women knows no boundaries; it is not protected by education, social or economic status, or religion. And it takes many forms. It is noted that this problem is present in a particular society, and its consequences have a serious impact on all of humanity. The author emphasizes the low level of effectiveness of Ukrainian legislation on the legal protection of women from gender-based violence. At the same time, the author emphasizes the need for victims to apply to international organizations for protection of their rights. The author considers the ECHR to be one of the most effective actors in the mechanism of women's rights protection. It is concluded that in each judgment the ECtHR identifies specific general and individual measures (including temporary measures) to improve the system of protection and prevention of gender-sensitive situations, which subsequently affect positive changes in the legislation of States.



