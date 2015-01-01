Abstract

This article examines the work of British widows in the construction of their husbands' memory following their violent deaths in British India, during the nineteenth and early-twentieth centuries. Exploring the collections of a military, missionary and Indian Civil Service widow, it suggests that a specifically feminised culture of mourning nurtured imperial narratives. It moves between personal correspondence, to published accounts of frontier 'murders', to a new understanding of South Asian 'condolence meetings' and resolutions addressed to British widows, arguing that women were critical to the fashioning of men's identity in death and a broader colonial politics of grief.

