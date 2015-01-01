Abstract

Lack of visibility is one of the challenges that impact drivers' ability to perform driving tasks at night. Although prior studies indicated that lighting increases nighttime safety, lighting at stop-controlled intersections is not mandatory according to many U.S. states' guidelines. This paper aims to investigate the impact of different lighting conditions on safety-related driving behavior during nighttime at stop-controlled intersections. The data were collected using a driving simulator experiment where participants drove through several intersections during daytime, nighttime without lighting, nighttime with partial lighting, and nighttime with full lighting. Collected measures included speed, time-to-collision (TTC), and post-encroachment time (PET). TTC/PET were used as safety surrogate measures to evaluate the impact of lighting on drivers' safety. The results indicated that TTC/PET were higher during daytime and nighttime with partial/full lighting. Furthermore, the findings revealed that lower speeds were recorded at nighttime with partial/full lighting. Kruskal-Wallis test revealed that TTC/PET medians for nighttime without lighting were statistically significantly different from TTC/PET medians of the remaining lighting conditions. Moreover, negative binomial modeling indicated that lack of lighting and speed had inverse correlation with TTC. In summary, the results revealed that street lighting at stop-controlled intersections provided 37% increase in TTC, 15% increase in PET, and 15% reduction in speed.

