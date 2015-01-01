Abstract

The primary goal of this study is to dismantle a prototype accident detection device using a black field. If an accident occurred and the driver or passengers suffered injuries, there may be fatalities as a result of a delay in medical attention. This prototype can be created with a small number of diverse circuits. The VBBS can help make cars safer, improve how collision victims are treated, help insurance companies with their auto crash investigations, and improve traffic conditions to lower the death rate. This task is to identify the frequency of any accident and report the area of chance to the previously coded wide variety so that right now.

