Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to evaluate use of a short multi-factor falls-risk screening tool for older people within the emergency department, to enable rapid identification of falls-risk and triggers for multidisciplinary referral for further falls-specific assessment.



METHODS: Older people, aged ≥70 years, presenting to the emergency department with a fall-related injury or disease (n = 137) were recruited by a research nurse following randomisation. A short multi-factor screening tool was completed, comprised of 14 falls-risk-related assessment components.



RESULTS: Only one participant did not generate any referrals. Participants generated most referrals for medications (85.4%), social and housing (84.6%), vision (67.2%), podiatry (66.9%), or function and mobility (54.7%). Based on our results, the screening tool could be reduced to eleven components. The median time-to-screen was 11 min (IQR 9-15), with 736 triggers generated for referral and further assessment of falls-risk.



CONCLUSION: Falls are a major cause of ED presentation for older people. A short multi-factor screening tool with eleven components could be adapted to local familiar falls-risk tools and be completed in less than 10 min. Further research to trial the feasibility of completing ED referrals based on screening results is required to confirm the usefulness of such screening and referral within the ED.

