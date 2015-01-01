Abstract

AIM: This integrative review explored violence against emergency nurses by patients/visitors, examining its nature, contributing factors and consequences.



DESIGN: Integrative review. DATA SOURCES: Articles were obtained from PubMed, CINAHL, EMBASE, Web of Science and PsycInfo databases, up until December 2021. REVIEW METHODS: 26 articles were reviewed, evaluating study quality with the Crowe Critical Appraisal Tool and synthesizing conclusions through theme development and coding.



RESULTS: This review delves into the issue of violence perpetrated against emergency nurses by patients and visitors. It elucidates three overarching themes: the nature of violence, the contributing factors and the consequences of such acts.



CONCLUSION: The findings inform healthcare policy for the development of prevention approaches while identifying research gaps and emphasizing the need for alternative study designs and methodologies. IMPACT: This review has implications for nursing practice, policymaking and research, emphasizing the need for stakeholder engagement and tailored interventions for at-risk emergency nurses. NO PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: This project was an integrative review of the literature therefore no patient or public contribution was necessary. WHAT ALREADY IS KNOWN: Violence by patients and visitors in healthcare settings, especially in emergency departments, has garnered considerable attention. WHAT THIS PAPER ADDS: This review specifically examines violence-targeting emergency department nurses from patients and visitors, assessing its characteristics, contributing factors and consequences. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE/POLICY: The findings will guide stakeholder engagement in developing interventions to support vulnerable emergency nurses.

Language: en