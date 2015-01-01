|
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Rates of suicide exposure are high among service members and Veterans and are especially concerning given the link between suicide exposure and subsequent suicide risk. However, to date, it is unclear which individuals who are exposed to suicide are subsequently at high risk for suicide. Latent profile analysis (LPA) can provide information on unique risk profiles and subgroups of service members and Veterans who have higher suicide risk after suicide exposure, which has not yet been empirically studied. The purpose of this study was to utilize LPA to identify subgroups of service members and Veterans who are at the highest risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors following suicide exposure.
Veteran; suicide risk; suicide exposure; military; latent profile analysis