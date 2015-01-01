Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Rates of suicide exposure are high among service members and Veterans and are especially concerning given the link between suicide exposure and subsequent suicide risk. However, to date, it is unclear which individuals who are exposed to suicide are subsequently at high risk for suicide. Latent profile analysis (LPA) can provide information on unique risk profiles and subgroups of service members and Veterans who have higher suicide risk after suicide exposure, which has not yet been empirically studied. The purpose of this study was to utilize LPA to identify subgroups of service members and Veterans who are at the highest risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors following suicide exposure.



METHODS: We analyzed data using LPA from 2570 service members and Veterans (82.1% male, 69.5% White, and 12.1% Latino/a/x) who completed the Military Suicide Research Consortium's Common Data Elements, a battery of self-report suicide-related measures. Psychopathology, substance use, mental health service utilization, interpersonal theory of suicide, and suicide exposure variables were used to validate classes.



RESULTS: Three latent classes emerged from analyses, one low-risk class and two-high risk classes with differing profile compositions (one primarily differentiated by anxiety symptoms and one differentiated by substance use).



CONCLUSION: Class-specific recommendations for suicide prevention efforts will be discussed.

