|
Citation
|
Beauchet O, Matskiv J, Rolland Y, Schott AM, Allali G. Maturitas 2023; 178: e107838.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37659130
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: "Emergency Room Evaluation and Recommendations" (ER(2)) is a validated clinical tool which stratifies the risk of the occurrence of adverse outcomes in three levels (i.e., low, moderate and high) in older people attending emergency departments. This study examines the association of ER(2) risk levels with incident falls, their recurrence and post-fall fractures in older community women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Falls; Cohort study; Older adults