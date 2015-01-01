Abstract

Autism is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition consisting of difficulties in social communication, adapting to unexpected change, heightened sensory sensitivity, and restricted interests. Several studies demonstrated a significantly higher suicide risk when comparing individuals on the autism spectrum with the general population. Many patients remain undiagnosed, further increasing the risk of suicide attempts (lifetime prevalence of suicidal ideation in adults on the autism spectrum ranges between 19.7% and 66%, and suicide attempts between 1.8% and 36%, the highest prevalence estimates being in late-diagnosed adults). The authors describe in detail the clinical case of a 48-year-old man who, in relation to his illness and, subsequently, to his mother's death, showed feelings of sadness and despair and attempted anti-conservative through the inappropriate ingestion of drugs. Following the diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and by virtue of compliance with the proposed pharmacological therapy, an improvement in the psychopathological picture was observed with consequent criticism of the anti-conservative gesture. The psychopathological implications of this co-occurrence are discussed.

Language: en