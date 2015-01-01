Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal thoughts and behaviours (STBs) in young people is a major public health problem, which is on the rise globally.



Aims: We applied the first network meta-analyses to examine the effectiveness of existing intervention types and contents to reduce STBs and improve suicide prevention competencies in educational settings.



Method: We searched Medline, PsychINFO and CENTRAL until April 2021. Quantitative studies focused on young people aged between 12 and 25 years which evaluated interventions at educational settings and contained comparator groups were included.



Results: Overall, we identified 49 studies comprising 42,039 participants. Regarding the type of intervention, universal interventions (OR 1·85, 95%CI 1·43-2·38) were associated with almost 2-fold reductions in the odds of STBs. Selective (SMD 0·5144, 0·3224-0·7063) and universal interventions (SMD 0·4025, 0·2611-0·5439) were moderately-to-weakly effective in increasing suicide prevention competencies. Regarding the content of the intervention, education/awareness programmes (OR 1·59, 1·23-2·04) and psychotherapy programmes (OR 2·22, 1·25-3·33) were associated with 1·5 and 2-fold reductions in the odds of STBs. Education/awareness interventions (SMD 0·28, 0·12-0·43), Ggatekeeper universal interventions (SMD 1.040·31, 0·7301-1.340·62) and and gatekeeper selective interventions (SMD 0·5244, 0·260-0·7769) were strong-to-moderately-to-weakly more effective in increasing suicide prevention competencies when compared to no-treatment. Education/awareness interventions were also modestly effective (SMD 0·28, 0·12-0·44). The quality of 81% of the included studies was low.



Conclusions: Important policy actions should be taken with a focus on offering universal mental health/suicide awareness training programmes and/or selective treatments to reduce STBs and improve suicide prevention competencies in educational settings.

Language: en