Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rapid urbanization and industrialization have produced a massive increase in the number of motor vehicles on the road worldwide resulting in an increase in morbidity and deaths from traffic accidents, particularly in developing nations like India. Road traffic collisions are a prominent cause of death among teenagers. Children, pedestrians, cyclists, and older people are among the most vulnerable to road traffic accidents.



OBJECTIVES: To determine the various risk factors influencing road traffic accident cases admitted in a tertiary care hospital, Tirupati.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A Hospital based cross-sectional study, carried out at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH), a tertiary care hospital in Tirupati. All road traffic accident cases admitted in Tertiary Care Hospital for more than 24 hours were included in the study.



RESULTS: The majority of the study subjects were in the age group of 20-29 years (27.1%), 721 were males and 31.6% of study participants finished degree. Most of the victims in road traffic accidents were driver (46.3%), followed by pedestrian (31.9%) and highest number of accidents reported between 6 PM to 10 PM (41.5%). It was found that 26.6 % were speaking with others while 18.8% of people were using mobile phones and 16.9% were driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of accident.



CONCLUSION: It was found that over speed of the vehicles is a common finding along with other proven risk factors like speaking over mobile or speaking with others while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Language: en