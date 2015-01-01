Abstract

Road traffic injuries are one of the leading causes of death which accounted for a quarter of 5 million injury deaths, specifically in the 15-29 age categories. It is predicted to be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030 in the world. In sub-Saharan Africa, injury-related mortality and morbidity are very high specifically in low and middle-income countries from which road traffic injury takes the lion's share. The main purpose of this study was to examine the types of injuries and treatment outcomes among patients admitted to the surgical ward of Hoima regional referral hospital Hoima District. The study used a descriptive cross-sectional study design. All trauma patients during the past five years visiting Hoima Regional Referral Hospital were included in the study, Descriptive statistics were used to summarize study findings. The continuous variable was described by mean ± standard deviation. The proportion and frequency table was used to summarize categorical variables. The study findings revealed that the majority (37%) of respondents used rehabilitative therapy to improve strength and function after injury, (21%) cited antibiotic ointments or liquids to reduce the risk of infection, (32%) cited pain medications to reduce discomfort unlike (10%) cited on resuscitation to maintain circulation, airway, ventilation, and blood volume. The study concluded that a higher proportion of trauma victims and admissions were male patients aged 11-40 years. Road traffic accident (RTC) was the leading cause of mortality and morbidity. The study recommended that motorists should be encouraged to use seat belts, child safety seats and motorcycle helmet for both rider and passenger. Pedestrians be reserved enough side space to walk comfortably with reduced risk of falling into speeding vehicles.

