Abstract

This study investigates the rates of law enforcement officers' (LEOs) consistent use of body armor, seat belts and reflective vests, and the relationship between officer and agency characteristics and the likelihood of consistent use of safety equipment with data from a nationally representative sample of close to 3000 LEOs in the US. Descriptive analyses were conducted to assess the national prevalence of officers' consistent use of safety equipment. Three separate multivariable logistic regression models were fit to test relationships between the agency and officer characteristics and LEO use for the three types of safety equipment: body armor, seat belts, and reflective vests. Although most agencies had written policies mandating the on-duty use of safety equipment, only two-thirds of the officers reported consistent use of body armor and seat belts, and only one-third reported consistent use of reflective vests. Significant associations were observed between agency and officer characteristics and safety equipment use, illustrating the importance of targeted efforts to improve consistency in LEOs' safety equipment use.

