Citation
Campos-Garzón P, Saucedo-Araujo RG, Sevil-Serrano J, Migueles JH, Barranco-Ruiz Y, Chillón P. Transp. Rev. 2023; 43(5): 888-913.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Active commuting to/from school (ACS) is an efficient manner to increase daily physical activity (PA) levels. However, there seems to be no consensus on the best methodology to accurately assess ACS-PA. Therefore, this systematic review aimed (1) to compile and review the methodologies used in device-measured ACS-PA in young people, including the definition of the times (i.e. start/end times) and the locations (i.e. home/school) of the trips (i.e. when and where), and how to quantify the ACS-PA mode, intensity, and volume with devices (e.g. accelerometers, pedometers), (2) to analyse the strengths and limitations of these methodologies, and (3) to propose practical recommendations for ACS-PA measurement. A systematic search was carried out up to 2021 in five different databases. The systematic search yielded 6,274 references, of which 27 papers met the inclusion criteria (See PMC7459731).
Language: en
Keywords
active transport; Device-measured physical activity; GPS; health promotion; school; youth